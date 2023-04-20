The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets as one of three matchups, is sure to please.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -4.5

PHI -4.5 PHI Odds to Win: -191

-191 BKN Odds to Win: +163

+163 Total: 209.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings

The Kings go on the road to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 44-38

44-38 SAC Record: 48-34

48-34 GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st) SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -6

GS -6 GS Odds to Win: -244

-244 SAC Odds to Win: +199

+199 Total: 240.5 points

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns

The Suns travel to face the Clippers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -3.5

PHO -3.5 PHO Odds to Win: -169

-169 LAC Odds to Win: +144

+144 Total: 226.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.