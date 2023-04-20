The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 1-0. The Lightning are underdogs (+145) against the Maple Leafs (-170).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.4)

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs (50-21-11 overall) have an 8-11-19 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Toronto has 49 points (20-4-9) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Maple Leafs registered only one goal, they've finished 0-5-2 (two points).

Toronto has scored two goals in 19 games this season (6-9-4 record, 16 points).

The Maple Leafs have scored more than two goals in 57 games (44-8-5, 93 points).

In the 40 games when Toronto has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 22-12-6.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Toronto is 30-13-5 (65 points).

The Maple Leafs' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Maple Leafs finished 19-9-6 in those contests (44 points).

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have earned a record of 8-6-14 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-30-6.

Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-7-4) in its 20 games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning scored just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 61 games, earning 97 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Tampa Bay has posted a record of 27-13-4 (58 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 18-17-2 to register 38 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

