Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar has a double and a walk while batting .231.

Pillar has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings