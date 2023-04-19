The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently features four players. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 from FedExForum.

Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies with Fubo!

Last time out, the Lakers bested the Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers to the victory with a team-high 29 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 31 points in the Grizzlies' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grizzlies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies are scoring 118.2 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.3 more than their average for the season (116.9).

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the league averaging 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1 226

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.