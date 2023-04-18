Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)
- Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Grissom had a hit in 26 of 43 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games last year (five of 43), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 46.5% of his games last season (20 of 43), he scored at least one run, and in four (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.339
|AVG
|.259
|.431
|OBP
|.304
|.518
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Snell (0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .327 to his opponents.
