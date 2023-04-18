Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-8.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
- The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 225.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 37 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Clippers have won in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 25.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|37
|45.1%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over five times.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0).
- The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|9-6
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|0-3
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
