The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently has five players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 from TD Garden.

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Hawks after a 112-99 win in their matchup on Saturday. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 29 points, while Dejounte Murray put up 24 for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are posting 122.2 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.8 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 35.6%.

The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA with 115.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 116.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -10.5 230.5

