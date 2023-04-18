The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These teams score a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 229.5 points per game combined, one point fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 24.5 -110 16.0 Trae Young 24.5 -110 26.2 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -115 20.5 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -115 24.0 De'Andre Hunter 13.5 -110 11.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Saddiq Bey or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.