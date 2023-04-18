The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche are favored (-200) in this matchup against the Kraken (+170).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-200) Kraken (+170) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche are 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 66.7% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 42 times, and won 18, or 42.9%, of those games.

Seattle is undefeated in the five games this season when they were the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over twice.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.

The Avalanche have conceded the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Seattle has gone over the total twice.

During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

