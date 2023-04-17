How to Watch the Oilers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Monday, April 17 features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings facing off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.
You can see the Oilers try to beat the the Kings on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
|3/30/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|2-0 EDM
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
|11/16/2022
|Oilers
|Kings
|3-1 LA
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- The Oilers' 325 total goals (4.0 per game on 6.6 assists per outing) lead the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with a 9-0-1 record.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 42 goals during that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 254 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 29 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
