FedExForum is where the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will clash on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Ja Morant and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Grizzlies and Lakers, respectively.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Thunder on Sunday, 115-100. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a team-high 42 points (and added zero assists and 14 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kenneth Lofton Jr. 42 14 0 1 0 0 Ziaire Williams 24 4 9 0 1 3 Vince Williams Jr. 15 8 1 2 1 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant paces the Grizzlies with 26.2 points per contest (10th in league) and 8.1 assists (fifth in league), while also averaging 5.9 rebounds.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 18.6 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in the league).

Desmond Bane puts up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones puts up 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.2 6.1 1 0.9 2.2 1.6 Desmond Bane 19.4 3.8 4 0.9 0.3 2.6 Ja Morant 14.3 3.6 5.4 0.5 0.2 0.7 Luke Kennard 13.4 3.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 3.7 Xavier Tillman 8.7 5.7 1.5 1.1 0.6 0

