The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games this season.
  • Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its matchups this year, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.
  • Memphis has a record of 39-6, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Grizzlies have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 43 52.4% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 50 61% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • At home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

