The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in the matchup is set at 228.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games this season.

Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its matchups this year, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.

Memphis has a record of 39-6, a 86.7% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Grizzlies have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 43 52.4% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 50 61% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.

At home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

