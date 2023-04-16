Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's over/under is 227.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|227.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 46 times.
- Memphis has an average total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 40-6, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|46
|56.1%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Five of Grizzlies' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (25-16-0) than it does in away games (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies record 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|26-22
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-21
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
