Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|227.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- Memphis' outings this year have an average total of 229.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.
- This season, Memphis has won 40 of its 46 games, or 87%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|46
|56.1%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
- Memphis owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in away games (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies average just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|26-22
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-21
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
