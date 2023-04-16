Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 22 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.278).

Atlanta has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (82 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .359 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.4 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.341).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Wright (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds W 7-6 Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals W 10-3 Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres - Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez

