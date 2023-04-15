In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be eyeing a win against Sacramento Kings.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allow 118.1 per contest (25th in league).

These teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more than this game's total.

These two teams give up a combined 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

