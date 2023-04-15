After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .083.
  • In three of 11 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.71).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
