After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate (2022)

Pillar hit .083 with a double and a walk.

Pillar got a hit in one of four games last season.

He did not homer last year in the four games he logged a plate appearance in.

Pillar didn't have an RBI in four games played last year.

He scored a run in one of his four games last season.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 1 .111 AVG .000 .200 OBP .000 .222 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 3/1 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 3 GP 1 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)