John Collins and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 136-131 loss against the 76ers, Collins had 19 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 14.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 6.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 20.8 22.1 PR -- 19.6 20.8 3PM 1.5 1 1.8



John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging one per game.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Conceding 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 23.1 assists per game.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

