Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 136-131 loss to the 76ers (his last game) Bogdanovic posted nine points.

In this article, we break down Bogdanovic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14 13.6 Rebounds 2.5 3 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.4 PRA -- 19.8 18.5 PR -- 17 16.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdan Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bogdan Bogdanovic has made 5.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, allowing 23.1 per game.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2022 37 25 4 3 3 0 1 2/13/2022 38 26 6 2 3 0 1 1/28/2022 28 19 3 3 3 0 2 11/17/2021 32 12 1 6 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bogdanovic or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.