The Nashville Predators (41-31-8) host the Minnesota Wild (46-25-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX. The Predators have won three in a row at home.

The Predators have a 5-5-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 21 goals while allowing 25 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.2% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Predators vs. Wild Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Predators 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-150)

Predators (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 5.7

5.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 12-8-20 in overtime matchups as part of a 41-31-8 overall record.

In the 30 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-7-6 record (good for 40 points).

The 14 times this season the Predators finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-11-1 (five points).

Nashville has taken 25 points from the 21 games this season when it scored two goals (11-7-3 record).

The Predators are 28-7-3 in the 38 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 59 points).

In the 25 games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 16-6-3 to record 35 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 51 games, going 26-20-5 to record 57 points.

Predators Rank Predators AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 28th 2.70 Goals Scored 2.91 24th 12th 2.86 Goals Allowed 2.65 4th 23rd 29.6 Shots 31.0 18th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 26th 17.8% Power Play % 21.5% 14th 11th 82.0% Penalty Kill % 81.8% 12th

Predators vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

