On Wednesday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .214 with three doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 144th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.

In three of nine games this year (33.3%), Murphy has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this year, Murphy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

