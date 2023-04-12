After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings