The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 3-for-5 last time in action, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Reds.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .511, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • Acuna has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits six times (54.5%).
  • In 11 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Acuna has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 63.6% of his games this season (seven of 11), with two or more runs three times (27.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Cessa (0-0) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
