As they prepare for a play-in tournament matchup against the Miami Heat (44-38) with a chance to earn a spot in the playoffs on the line, the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 11 at FTX Arena.

The Hawks are coming off of a 120-114 loss to the Celtics in their most recent outing on Sunday. Bruno Fernando scored a team-leading 19 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Max Strus: Questionable (Finger), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

The Hawks are averaging 124.7 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 6.3 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 35.6%.

The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA with 115.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 116.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 227.5

