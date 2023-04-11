Hawks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 30-48-4, as opposed to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 21.7% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5 or more (63.6%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).
- The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
