Matt Olson -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 14 hits and an OBP of .447, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .700.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Olson has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Ashcraft (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
