The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

  • Acuna has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .282.
  • In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Acuna has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (77.8%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lugo (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
