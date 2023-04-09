Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Padres.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .286.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
