The Atlanta Hawks (41-40) are dealing with six players on the injury report as they prepare for a Sunday, April 9 game against the Boston Celtics (56-25) at TD Garden, which begins at 1:00 PM ET.

The Hawks' last game was a 136-131 overtime loss to the 76ers on Friday. Trae Young scored a team-best 27 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Out Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Out Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Out Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Out Back 13.1 6.5 1.2 De'Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: Questionable (Neck), Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Hip), Al Horford: Out (Back), Robert Williams III: Questionable (Knee), Jaylen Brown: Out (Finger)

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.5 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta is 39-22 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks are scoring 126.2 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 7.7 more than their average for the season (118.5).

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.8 on average.

The Hawks average 115.1 points per 100 possessions (fifth in league), while conceding 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 227

