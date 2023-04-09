Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (56-25) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (41-40) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|-
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Hawks games have gone over the point total in 46 out of 81 opportunities (56.8%).
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-45-0 this year.
- The Hawks have won in 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +220 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|236.4
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.5
|236.4
|118.1
|229.5
|233.5
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hawks have gone over the total six times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.450, 18-22-0).
- The Hawks score an average of 118.5 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- Atlanta is 33-28 against the spread and 39-22 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|44-37
|19-24
|42-39
|Hawks
|36-45
|4-2
|46-35
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.5
|4
|2
|30-11
|33-28
|38-3
|39-22
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|40-22
|25-12
|48-14
|27-10
