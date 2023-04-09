How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth in NBA, 31.4 points per game) when they try to defeat Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.2) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Memphis has a 34-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 117.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.5 more points than the Thunder allow (116.6).
- Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 119.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 114.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Memphis has been better at home this season, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 away from home.
- In home games, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.9). They sport the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.3%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|Santi Aldama
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Jake LaRavia
|Questionable
|Calf
