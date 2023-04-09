The Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth in NBA, 31.4 points per game) when they try to defeat Ja Morant (10th in league, 26.2) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Memphis has a 34-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 117.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.5 more points than the Thunder allow (116.6).

Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 119.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 114.4 points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better at home this season, giving up 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.8 away from home.

In home games, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more threes per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.9). They sport the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.3%).

Grizzlies Injuries