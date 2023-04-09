Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) battle Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Paycom Center, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 117.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 113 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +338 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder score 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (19th in league) for a +74 scoring differential overall.

These two teams rack up a combined 234.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 229.6 points per game combined, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has compiled a 36-40-5 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City is 45-34-2 ATS this season.

Grizzlies and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1900 +650 -10000 Thunder +100000 +50000 +650

