The 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will see Justin Thomas as part of the field in Augusta, Georgia from April 6 - 9, up against the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Justin Thomas Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Thomas has finished below par 12 times, while also posting 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Thomas has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five tournaments, Thomas has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Thomas has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his past five tournaments.

Thomas will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -7 278 1 19 6 8 $9.3M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Thomas' past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 18th.

Thomas made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

Thomas last competed at this event in 2022 and finished eighth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while Augusta National Golf Club is set for a longer 7,545 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 182 yards longer than the average course Thomas has played in the past year (7,363 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, lower than the +1 average at this course.

Thomas' Last Time Out

Thomas was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

Thomas shot better than 71% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Thomas recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Thomas recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.4).

Thomas' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

In that last outing, Thomas had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Thomas ended the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Thomas had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Thomas Odds to Win: +2000

