State Farm Arena is where the Atlanta Hawks (41-39) and Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) will square off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Dejounte Murray is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Hawks vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks beat the Wizards on Wednesday, 134-116. Their high scorer was Young with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25 2 16 0 0 1 John Collins 23 3 0 0 0 3 Dejounte Murray 19 7 2 2 0 1

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 26.2 points and 10 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3 rebounds, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Murray is posting 20.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela posts a team-high 11.1 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 12 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.1% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 9.9 points, 1 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

John Collins posts 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Clint Capela 12.7 11.8 1 0.8 1.1 0 Trae Young 18.5 2 8.5 0.4 0 1.3 Dejounte Murray 16.6 3.6 5.4 1.1 0.1 0.7 Onyeka Okongwu 12.7 6.7 0.9 0.7 2 0.1 John Collins 14.2 5.9 1.5 0.4 0.5 1.6

