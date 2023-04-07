Desmond Bane's Memphis Grizzlies face the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 138-131 loss against the Pelicans, Bane totaled 24 points and five assists.

We're going to break down Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.6 24.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.5 PRA 31.5 31 32.9 PR -- 26.6 28.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.9



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.2.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 112.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 23.7 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 12 made 3-pointers per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2022 28 20 3 5 2 0 2

