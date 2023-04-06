How to Watch the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won three straight, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Hurricanes take on the Predators.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/5/2023
|Hurricanes
|Predators
|5-3 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 225 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
- With 211 goals (2.7 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|80
|13
|41
|54
|43
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|46
|17
|24
|41
|13
|23
|44.9%
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 195 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 247 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|77
|28
|41
|69
|63
|43
|45.3%
|Sebastian Aho
|70
|34
|31
|65
|58
|59
|51.8%
|Brent Burns
|77
|14
|42
|56
|49
|51
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|70
|12
|26
|38
|51
|29
|-
