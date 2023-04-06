Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .304 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in five games this season (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Arcia has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will look to Snell (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.