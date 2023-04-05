After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.

Acuna picked up a hit in 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), with multiple hits in 37 of those contests (30.1%).

He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 47.2% of his games last year (58 of 123), he scored at least a run, and in 13 (10.6%) he scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 58 .268 AVG .263 .359 OBP .353 .460 SLG .370 23 XBH 16 10 HR 5 31 RBI 19 62/30 K/BB 64/27 13 SB 16 Home Away 62 GP 61 42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%) 9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)