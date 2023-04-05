Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (34-45) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at State Farm Arena as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-DC.
Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 118 - Wizards 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- The Wizards' .456 ATS win percentage (36-40-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .430 mark (34-43-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Atlanta (2-0) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (100%) than Washington (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).
- Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (43 out of 79).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 28-18, a better record than the Wizards have put up (17-35) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Atlanta sports a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 118.1 points per game. On defense, it ranks 24th with 117.9 points allowed per contest.
- The Hawks are putting up 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Hawks have found it difficult to pile up threes, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 10.7 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown this season.
- So far this year, Atlanta has taken 67.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 32.9% from three-point land (24.1% of the team's baskets).
