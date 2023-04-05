Hawks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (34-45) visit the Atlanta Hawks (40-39) after losing five straight road games. The Hawks are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-10.5
|-
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 44 of Atlanta's 79 games with a set total.
- The Hawks' ATS record is 35-44-0 this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won 27 out of the 45 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.
- Atlanta has played as a favorite of -600 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.
Hawks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.1
|231.3
|117.9
|232.1
|233.5
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|113.2
|231.3
|114.2
|232.1
|225.9
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Hawks have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- When playing at home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (17-22-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-0).
- The Hawks record 118.1 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 114.2 the Wizards allow.
- Atlanta has a 28-22 record against the spread and a 33-17 record overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|35-44
|2-2
|44-35
|Wizards
|38-40
|3-1
|42-37
Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.1
|113.2
|3
|20
|28-22
|20-9
|33-17
|19-10
|117.9
|114.2
|24
|17
|23-8
|32-24
|25-6
|31-25
