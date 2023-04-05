Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (4-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) matching up at Busch Stadium (on April 5) at 1:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 8-7 win for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas against the Braves and Bryce Elder.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 8, Cardinals 7.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves were victorious in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Atlanta won five of 19 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season Atlanta scored the third-most runs in baseball (789 total, 4.9 per game).

The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule