The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bey, in his last game, had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 132-130 win over the Mavericks.

In this article we will break down Bey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 10.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 6.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA 23.5 20.1 18.5 PR 20.5 18.6 17 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.4



Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Bulls

Bey's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.6.

Giving up 112.2 points per game, the Bulls are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43 rebounds per contest, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls give up 26.1 assists per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 28 16 9 1 2 1 3 12/30/2022 31 10 4 2 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.