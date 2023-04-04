Ja Morant, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - April 4
Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) go head to head at FedExForum on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Morant, Lillard and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Grizzlies' Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Bulls 128-107. With 31 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|31
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Desmond Bane
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Ja Morant
|17
|10
|10
|0
|0
|2
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant leads the Grizzlies with 26.5 points per game (10th in league) and 8.1 assists (sixth in league), while also averaging 5.9 rebounds.
- Jackson is tops on the Grizzlies at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 18 points.
- Desmond Bane puts up 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyus Jones puts up 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dillon Brooks puts up 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|21.3
|6.7
|1
|0.9
|2.5
|1.3
|Desmond Bane
|20.8
|4
|4.2
|1.4
|0.3
|2.3
|Tyus Jones
|10.7
|3.1
|6.9
|0.7
|0.1
|1.7
|Xavier Tillman
|11.2
|6.7
|2.3
|1.2
|0.6
|0
|Luke Kennard
|14.5
|3.9
|2.5
|0.7
|0.1
|3.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.