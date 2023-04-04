The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) and Nashville Predators (38-30-8) play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Golden Knights knocked off the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators are 4-5-1 while scoring 23 goals against 33 goals conceded. On 28 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored three goals (10.7%).

Here is our prediction for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Predators vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)

Predators (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.2)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 38-30-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime matchups.

In the 29 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.

In 14 games this season when the Predators ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-11-1).

When Nashville has scored two goals this season, they've earned 23 points (10-7-3 record).

The Predators have earned 55 points in their 36 games with three or more goals scored.

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games this season and has recorded 35 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 15-10-3 (33 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 47 times this season, and earned 51 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 11th 2.82 Goals Allowed 2.93 12th 15th 31.8 Shots 29.7 24th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 18th 20.7% Power Play % 17.9% 27th 19th 77.5% Penalty Kill % 81.1% 12th

Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

