After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

Riley racked up 168 hits and slugged .528.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 35th and he was eighth in slugging.

Riley picked up a hit in 64.4% of his games last year (105 of 163), with multiple hits in 50 of those contests (30.7%).

He homered in 37 games a year ago (out of 163 opportunities, 22.7%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Riley drove in a run in 59 out of 163 games last season (36.2%), with two or more RBIz in 22 of those contests (13.5%).

He scored a run in 75 of 163 games last season, with multiple runs in 15 of those games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 79 .297 AVG .249 .363 OBP .338 .601 SLG .456 45 XBH 34 24 HR 14 49 RBI 44 89/27 K/BB 79/31 1 SB 1 Home Away 82 GP 81 58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%) 26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%) 24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%) 33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)