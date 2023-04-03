Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

  • Riley collected 168 hits and slugged .528.
  • He ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball last season.
  • Riley got a base hit in 105 out of 163 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 50 of those games (30.7%).
  • In 37 of 163 games last year, he hit a home run (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Riley drove in a run in 36.2% of his 163 games last season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of them (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • He came around to score 75 times in 163 games (46.0%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 79
.297 AVG .249
.363 OBP .338
.601 SLG .456
45 XBH 34
24 HR 14
49 RBI 44
89/27 K/BB 79/31
1 SB 1
Home Away
82 GP 81
58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%)
24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%)
33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Woodford will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.