How to Watch the Hawks vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers match up when Trae Young (11th, 26.3 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) on April 2, 2023.
Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).
- Atlanta has a 22-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
- The 117.9 points per game the Hawks record are only 4.4 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.5).
- Atlanta has a 33-20 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks post 118.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- Defensively Atlanta has played better in home games this season, allowing 116.6 points per game, compared to 119.2 on the road.
- The Hawks are sinking 10.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than they're averaging on the road (10.8, 35.9%).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
