The Chicago Bulls (37-40) will turn to Zach LaVine (24.9 points per game, 15th in NBA) when they try to knock off Ja Morant (26.6, 10th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The matchup tips at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Bulls matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-3) 230 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-2.5) 229.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-3) 230 -149 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-2.5) 225.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +333 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (10th in the league).
  • The Bulls' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in league).
  • These two teams score 230.2 points per game combined, 0.2 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 224.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Memphis is 35-37-5 ATS this season.
  • Chicago has covered 38 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Grizzlies and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Grizzlies +1400 +600 -10000
Bulls +100000 +25000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Grizzlies? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.