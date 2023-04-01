The 2023 campaign continues for Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (1-0) as they visit the Washington Nationals (0-1) in an early-season game at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 1. Gametime is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-250). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves averaged 1.5 home runs per game when playing on the road last season (118 total in road contests).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

